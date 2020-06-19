Hilton Head Island Restaurants get creative with no fans at RBC Heritage

Some restaurants are hosting watch parties to help with business since the island is not seeing the crowd they typically would at their PGA Tour tournament.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Restaurants in the Hilton Head Island area are getting creative since the RBC Heritage won't host fans for this year's tournament.

The RBC Heritage is South Carolina's only PGA Tour event each year. Traditionally, the 50-year-old tournament takes place the week after The Masters.

The tournament typically brings in $102 million a year for the Palmetto State.

Due to the pandemic, officials postponed the tournament from its original date until this week. This time around, there will be no fans.

Clayton Rollison is the chef and owner of the Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar on Hilton Head Island.

"The RBC Heritage is really where the spring for Hilton Head has traditionally kicked off really nice for us," said Rollison. "Generated a lot of revenue towards the restaurants and the lodging association."

The tournament is something restaurants and businesses in the area count on every year.

At the moment, restaurants and businesses are not sure how much of the impact will be without having fans this year. Some expect to only receive about 50 percent of the revenue they typically would if the tournament was running as normal with fans.

"As an industry, the restaurant industry has been hit really hard, but I know that I'm very fortunate with my team, that we show up and work really hard every day and at the end of it all, we can't control pandemics and hurricanes and this and that and the government. So we just show up and do the good work and show our guests the highest level of hospitality and hopefully that's what we can control," said Rollison.

"This year we were very fortunate that they've decided to reschedule it to June, even without spectators. South Carolina has been very fortunate to have a great number of visitors from different parts of the country," explained Rollison. "We're just trying to give something unique and interesting programming to come out a little earlier than normal for today."

Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar is typically open 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. With the PGA Tour in town, they've started opening around noon.

To help with business, the restaurant created watch party events to give the community a place to watch the tournament and have fun.

The restaurant has had several guest chefs come in everyday during the tournament. Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar has partnered with G.H. Mumm and Pernod Ricard to put the parties together.

Rollison says they are making sure to wear masks and remain socially distant while serving customers to protect people they serve and the staff who work at the restaurant.

They're hopeful people will want to come and visit Hilton Head Island later this year after watching the tournament on television.

"There's nothing as powerful as seeing where you live, as beautiful as Hilton Head on TV, and for people like, 'Wow, I want to be there.'"