COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Honda plant in Timmonsville that made all-terrain vehicles has decided to close for a week due to the virus.

In an email Honda of South Carolina Mfg (HSC) announced that it will adjust production of all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles at its plant in Timmonsville, South Carolina due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic.

The plant will suspend production for seven days beginning Thursday, March 26, with current plans to return to production on Monday, April 6.

As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation evolves, Honda will continue to evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary.

During this time, Honda of South Carolina Mfg., Inc. will continue full pay for its 1,000 associates.

Approximately 29,400 Honda production associates in North America are affected by the temporary suspension of production of automobiles, powersports products and power equipment.

In addition, Honda will utilize this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants.

This will enable working parents to determine how best to manage the needs of children staying home from school and other required lifestyle adjustments.