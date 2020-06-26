Lexington County is almost at a 92% hospital bed capacity and Kershaw County is at 93.2%.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Carolina, health officials are worried hospitals will soon be overwhelmed.

Dr. Brent Powers, Chief Medical Officer at Lexington Medical Center, says, “Over the past couple months, we have seen a higher volume this week. We have become busier partly because of COVID-19, but also mainly because of additional patient care needs that are non-COVID related.”

Powers says many non-coronavirus related procedures that were delayed in March and April are happening now.

South Carolina's epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell explains why they’re looking at these numbers closely.

“We are concerned about hospital capacity. Regardless of the reason that an individual is hospitalized, we care about the number of beds available to help us make sure that care is widely available in hospitals.”

If the surge in coronavirus cases continues, Dr. Powers says Lexington Medical is ready.

“We have in place a plan for additional physicians to step forward for care needs in our emergency room, our ICU and in our hospital wards.”

Powers says on Thursday, out of Lexington Medical’s 508 beds, 458 were filled. 36 of those were COVID-19 patients and of those 36, nine were in the ICU with one on a ventilator.

“As physicians order COVID testing based on symptoms, we historically have had a positive rate anywhere from 10-12%. Recently, it’s close to 22-24%. So, we’ve seen a doubling in our symptom-based testing positivity” Powers said. “We’re also seeing more patients present for COVID like symptoms.”

As numbers rise in South Carolina hospitals, health officials are asking for the community’s help.