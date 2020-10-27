Hospitals begin to feel pressure as COVID-19 cases rise in SC

As COVID-19 cases rise, state health leaders say some hospitals are beginning to feel the pressure.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — According to state leaders, many hospitals are beginning to feel pressure on staff already in short supply as coronavirus cases rise.

“Workforce continues to be South Carolina's Achilles’ heel in regards to how we can take care of the patients that we are expecting due to an uptick in cases," John Williams with the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) said. "Having a staffing shortage in the middle of a second wave is again concerning for us here in the state of South Carolina."

Williams says the SCHA is working with state leaders to help equip hospitals in need.

“State and federal partners are working on different staffing models to help decompress hospitals in the form of a statewide staffing plan, potentially. Hospitals are reaching out to staffing agencies to try to fill pertinent clinical positions so that they can have what they need to get through their day to day operations,” Williams said.

The impact on testing is also a concern.

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), which has worked to test thousands of South Carolinians for the virus, continues to keep a close eye on its capacity to test, after experiencing critical supply problems and a strain on personnel and lab equipment earlier in the pandemic.

“Testing demand across the state is anticipated to increase in the coming weeks, and our teams are planning accordingly,” the system said in a statement. “By working collaboratively with DHEC, legislators and Clemson (through Healthy Me – Healthy SC) to augment our own capabilities, MUSC Health is well positioned to scale up as needed to best serve our statewide communities. Providing free access to COVID-19 testing for underserved and rural areas will remain a top priority for MUSC Health as we move forward, including the Midlands.”

Meanwhile, in The Midlands, Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health say they also have what they need to care for patients.