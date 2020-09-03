COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority is following CDC recommendations to address coronavirus concerns, according to its website.

The housing authority is placing hand-sanitizing stations at headquarters and lobbies, reception areas, administrative offices, conference rooms, high-rise buildings, the Tillis Center and "any other areas deemed appropriate." Disinfecting wipes will also be available in appropriate areas, according to Columbia Housing.

Inspectors, maintenance and staff will be provided with disposable gloves and hand sanitizer. Ill employees are encouraged to stay home.

Additionally, Columbia Housing is disinfecting elevator buttons, door handles and faucets at its 1917 Harden Street location and is in communication with the CDC.

The housing authority also posted hand-washing instructions on its website— employees and residents are urged to wash their hands often.

Due to CDC guidance, Columbia Housing is not ordering the use of face masks.

