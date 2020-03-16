LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — School districts in Lexington have plans in place to feed students after Governor Henry McMaster ordered all schools in South Carolina to be closed until March 31st.

With the school closure, this includes other student activities such as athletics.

Here's the information Street Squad Lexington has been able to gather for Lexington County School Districts.

Lexington County School District One

The school district says they're currently working on plans to help provide meals for students in the school district. Once those plans become available, News 19 will make sure to let you know what we find out.

Lexington School District Two

Lexington Two also will provide meals to any child that needs one.

On Monday, March 16, drive up for brown-bag lunches from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Cayce Elementary, 515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce.

On Tuesday and Wednesday March 17th and 18th, lunch will be available at all elementary schools from 11 am until 1 pm. Students will be able to pick up a brown bag lunch and then breakfast for the next day.

Starting on Thursday and weekdays after, lunch and breakfast pickup will be available form 11 am until 1 pm at Airport High School, Cayce Elementary School, Riverbank Elementary School, and Wood Elementary School.

The district said in a press release, "In addition, Turner AME Church will be providing a lunch and snack from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first day of that service is Monday, March 16. The church is at 1122 Monticello Road."

Andrew Drozdak, the Principal at Cayce Elementary School, says they're doing whatever they can to help out students.

"With all that's going on, it's a crazy time for all of us," said Drozdak. "We want to make sure our students are being fed so we are offering up an opportunity from 11 until 1 to come and get lunch today and breakfast for the next day here at our school."

On Monday around noon, the school had already served over 70 families.

One parent, Krista Mccrea, says she's happy the district is providing food for the kids.

"It's really helpful because last night it was bad trying to get in the grocery stores, getting food. Everything was wiped out," said Mccrea.

The bag lunches include sandwiches, carrots, cereal bars, and other items.

Drozdak says it's important to lookout for our community.

"Lexington Two and Cayce Elementary, we're really focused on the whole child. It's not just about academics. It's about social and emotional development and we can't do those things if we're hungry," said Drozdak. "So many students go hungry and we don't want that. This is a difficult time for them to not be here and we want to make sure all of our families and all of our students are being fed and taken care of. Just like anybody else, we don't want anybody to go hungry so we want to provide that as best we can."

Lexington County School District 3

Starting on Tuesday, March 17th, Lexington County School District Three will initiate its Student Feeding Program

--The feeding program is free to all children under the age of 18.

--Children MUST be present in order to receive a bagged meal.

--Children will receive two bagged meals at a time (one breakfast and one lunch). --The feeding program will only serve children on weekdays.

--The feeding program will run through at least March 31st.

Lexington Three will disperse meals to children via a bus route with designated stops and through a drive-through line at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School.

Bus Route Information:

A bus carrying bagged meals will make three stops each weekday at several points within the district’s lines in an effort to make food pick-up more accessible for families.

Out of consideration for everyone’s health and well-being, we ask that only one family at a time approach the bus.

Please see the bus schedule below for meal pick-up locations and times.

11:00 am until 11:30 am - Lexington Fire Station #27 (5321 Fairview Road Batesburg, SC)

12:15 pm until 12:45 pm - Enmarket Convenience Store (3860 Highway 378 Leesville, SC)

1:05 pm until 1:35 pm - Old Hardee’s Parking Lot (502 West Columbia Avenue Batesburg, SC)

Drive-Through Pick-Up at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School:

Families can also pick-up food at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm starting on Tuesday, March 17th.

The address for Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School is: 403 South Lee Street Leesville, SC.

Staff members will be passing out the bagged meals in a drive-through format at the front of the school. Please remember that children still need to be present in order to receive a bagged meal.

Families are asked to please not exit their cars out of consideration of everyone’s health and well-being.

Lexington County School District 4

Starting Monday, March 16th, staff were at schools to be able to distribute student meals and remote learning plans.

On Monday, students and parents can pick up medications and personal items form 9 am until 12 pm.

Students and parents are also able to pick up meals at the front office of Frances Mack Intermediate School, Swansea High Freshman Academy or Early Childhood Center.

Breakfast will be available from 7 am until 8:30 am. Lunch will follow at 11 am until 12:30 pm.

Lexington-Richland Five School District

The district has not released any information yet of what their plans on for students receiving meals while schools are closed because of the coronavirus. News 19 will provide that information once it becomes available.

