The listed risks are when a person is practicing social distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent hand washing.

The Texas Medical Association released a new chart Tuesday that shows the riskiest holiday activities, even with social distancing and masks: Attending a large indoor celebration with singing and celebrating New Year's Eve at a bar.

The chart ranks activities and traditions from one to 10 based on how risky they are during the coronavirus pandemic.

The high-risk category also includes attending a homecoming dance and attending a college house party.

Thought about going to a holiday parade or visiting someone in assisted living? Those are both moderate risks.

The chart, which was created by the association's task force, ranges from low-risk activities, low-moderate, moderate, moderate-high and high risk.

Some of the moderate-high risk activities are caroling with a group, shopping in-person on Black Friday, hosting a holiday party with friends and family and attending an indoor cultural or religious event.

Going to an outdoor sports event and ice skating outdoors are both considered moderate risk.

Planning to travel by plane? That's considered a moderate risk.

Traveling somewhere by car to see family and friends is a low-moderate risk.

Low-risk activities are viewing holiday lights from your car, building a snowman with your household and doing a virtual turkey trot.