How some Midlands school districts plan on handling recess

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recess for some students in the Midlands won't look quite the same as it used to, including whether or not they will be using playground equipment.

News19 reached out to several school districts to find out protocols they have in place.

Lexington-Richland School District 5 said it will allow recess with limited equipment.

The district released the following statement:

"School District Five will allow recess for students upon their return in the Fall.. Schools will utilize multiple spaces throughout their respective campuses to allow students ample space to apply social distancing. A limited amount of recess equipment will be available to students. Hand hygiene (i.e. hand washing, sanitizing) as well as cleaning equipment will follow all recess activities. While face coverings are required for all students and staff, limited exceptions may include participation in outdoor recess where students can maintain a physical distance of at least six (6) feet."

Although Orangeburg County School District will start the year off virtually, Superintendent Dr. Shaw Foster said they're looking at plans for when they do begin their in-person model.

They're looking at how they will clean equipment and even changing where exactly recess will be held.

"Maybe less on the actual playground equipment and more just getting an opportunity to burn off steam outside running in fields," said Dr. Foster. "But if we are able to use those playground equipment and we'll make sure that they're sanitized and procedures that are custodial staff have been made aware of, that we'll make sure we can insure those types of things."

Street Squad reached out to several school districts in the Midlands and they say they are still working on finalizing procedures using DHEC guidance.