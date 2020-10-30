Nearly 3,000 state employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Out of nearly 75,000 state employees in South Carolina, almost 3,000 of them have gotten COVID-19, according to the Department of Administration.

Governor McMaster closed all state agencies to the public in March, and since then many have reopened using a phased plan.

State agencies like the Department of Employment and Workforce, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Motor Vehicles are open to the public with safety precautions.

For example, people must make appointments to visit the DMV and sneeze-guards separate employees and customers. SCDMV has had a total of 66 covid-19 cases among employees.

Masks are required in all state buildings and many state employees are still working from home.

The Department of Revenue’s main offices are open with safety precautions, but satellite offices in Sumter and Orangeburg are still closed due to COVID-19.

DHEC has had a total of 97 employees test positive for COVID-19 statewide. They have over 4,000 employees. They tell News19, “employees and close contacts follow quarantine and isolation recommendations that protect themselves, coworkers, and members of the community.”

The Department of Corrections is the largest state agency with about 4,600 employees and has had the highest amount of cases. They’ve had a total of 520 COVID-19 cases among employees, 29 of which are active. Spokesperson Chrysti Shain says they’re transitioning to phase two of reopening on Monday.

Corrections hasn’t allowed visitors in their facilities since March to limit exposure. Shain says they’ll re-evaluate allowing visitors at the end of November.

SCDC is extending visitation, volunteer, work-release & labor crew suspensions until Nov. 30. All inmates will continue to get 2 free calls weekly, even those with telephone restrictions. Court/parole hearings are virtual unless otherwise required. https://t.co/QEkuFMxzow — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 29, 2020