LEXINGTON, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way funeral homes are able to serve people who have recently lost loved ones.

COVID-19 has changed a lot of the way things are operating due to social distancing and the "home or work" order.

William Lynch, the funeral director at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington, says they've had several meetings to figure out how they can best serve people who have recently lost a loved one.

"Since everything started, we've been trying to take more precautions," said Lynch. "We certainly have been finding very unique ways to go about serving families through the midst of a national emergency."

Lynch says their funeral homes in Lexington, Chapin and West Columbia are all following the CDC guidelines.

"When it comes to meeting with families to make funeral arrangements, we've been asking if they would limit themselves to a number of folks who can come in," explained Lynch. "Of course if the family wants to have everyone there, then we spread out, follow social distancing rules."

The funeral home has also done conference calls and Zoom meetings to make arrangements while helping connect people without having everyone be in the same room.

For funerals, they've been trying to keep the attendance to around ten people a service.

While the coronavirus has called for smaller gatherings, they're trying to help people attend the service virtually.

"What we've really seen that's been helpful for families is, even if they just have to have that core group of immediate family members there, ten or so family members, we are able to livestream the funerals so that way any family that's not able to travel or any friends that don't feel comfortable coming to a service, they're still able to join in."

This also gives people the opportunity to comment on the post to give people emotionally support while they're dealing with a loss. The funeral home does a Facebook livestream as long as that's what the family requests.

Funeral home directors are still going to hospitals and nursing homes for end of life situations to make sure loved ones are transported to the funeral homes safely. The staff wants to ensure the community they are taking precautions so everyone is safe to come to the funeral home for services.

Lynch say it's important people are still able to grieve during this time.

"Funerals are about intimacy. It's about that handshake or that hug or that words of comfort that you can offer somebody in person. So obviously right now we're in a tough time where we can't have that handshake, we can't have that hug. Allowing family members to join together virtually and where they can still at least offer those words of condolences, they can still say, 'Hey, we're here for you and I'm sending my thoughts and my prayers.'"

Lynch goes onto say, "We still want to make sure that families are able to walk through the grief process when they lose a loved one. Just because there's a national emergency or just because the coronavirus is out there, that doesn't mean that a family shouldn't be allowed to grieve."

