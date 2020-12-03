COLUMBIA, S.C. — The NCAA Tournament announced fans will be receiving refunds after officials limited March Madness to only family and essential personnel at arenas.

March Madness is one of the most popular sporting events every year. Fans save up all year so they're able to buy a ticket and watch their team on one of the biggest stages in basketball.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday they'll be limiting the big games to only family and essential personal for the men's and women's tournament.

Other conferences since the announcement has cancelled their respective basketball tournament and other conference sporting events.

Many people are wondering how do they get their money back.

When heading to the NCAA website to look at tickets, it comes up with a message regarding getting a refund.

The NCAA stated, "If you ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded. No additional action is needed."

The league goes on to say if you've ordered tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor, you will get more information through an email.

The refund will go back on the same card that you purchased the tickets from.Your money should be back in your account within 30 days of the cancellation.

The league goes on to say, "Customers with questions about the refund process may contact the respective event venue(s) or send inquires to the NCAA via email to tickets@ncaa.org."



