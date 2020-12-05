One of the drawbacks some people are experiencing when having to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic is that their glasses fog up. In addition to being annoying, it leads the wearer to touch their face more to take them off and wipe them.

The Cleveland Clinic says glasses fog up when warm air hits a cool surface. When wearing a mask, the warm breath may go up and hit the lenses, causing them to fog.

The Clinic has some tips for how to prevent foggy glasses.

Proper fitting glasses are important

“You want to make sure your mask fits securely over the nose. With glasses, a mask with a nose bridge will keep warm air from exiting up to your glasses as opposed to other face coverings,” said Dr. Aaron Hamilton with Cleveland Clinic's Quality and Patient Safety Institute.

There are masks that can be shaped to fit your face to help cut down on the warm air hitting the glasses. The clinic says homemade masks can also be modified to fit better by sewing pipe cleaners or twist ties into the top so they can be molded over the nose.

Soap and water

Another trick that has been around for years: Soap and water (Caution: Check with your optician first to make sure your lenses aren't too sensitive for this hack).

Wash your lenses with soapy water and a soft cloth. Shake off the excess liquid and gently wipe them off or let the air dry. The soap leaves behind a film that acts as a fog barrier.

Pull your mask up

If you can pull the mask up higher over your nose, you can use your glasses to seal the top. But be sure you don't sacrifice proper fit of your mask as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Use tape

Get a tighter seal on your mask by taping it down over the bridge of your nose and your cheeks. Use sports or medical tape, not duct tape or another kind not meant to contact human skin.

Wipes and sprays

Your last gasp is to find wipes and sprays designed to cut down on fog. Such sprays are often used to prevent fogging in snorkeling masks. But be sure to check with your optician so you don't potentially ruin any coatings on your lenses.

RELATED: 'Monk' actor Tony Shalhoub reveals he and his wife had COVID-19

RELATED: Johns Hopkins offering free course to be COVID-19 contact tracer

Getty Images/iStockphoto