COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Medical University of South Carolina is offering a free telecare service for people who believe they have coronavirus symptoms after the state announced two presumed positive cases.

People can go to the website MUSC.care and get information from a healthcare professional. They can access the "COVID-19 concerns" area of the site where they will answer a series of questions.

According to MUSC, through the service, patients will be able to speak with healthcare professionals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Healthcare professionals will be able to answer questions, treat symptoms, and give direction.

This program can be used from your home, and is free to anyone is South Carolina.

When users get to the payment option, they should used the following promo code: covid19.

According to Ed O'Brien, Director of MUSC Virtual Care Platform, this is one of only two nationally certified telehealth centers of excellence.

According to O'Brien, the service can be used from your home. If a provider deems it necessary after speaking with a patient, they may want to see the patient in person. Providers may contact patients by phone, video, or chat.

"This is a great tool to get care without being exposed or exposing others to whatever illness you may have," O'Brien said.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“No additional precautions are recommended for the public at this time, beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take steps to stop the spread of illness, including getting the flu vaccine, washing your hands, covering your cough, and appropriately disposing tissues and other items contaminated with respiratory droplets,” said Dr. Bell.

“We have developed strong relationships with health providers through the years,” said Dr. Bell. “Together, we have planned, prepared, and tested our ability to respond to public health events like this.”

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.