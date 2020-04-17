COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Agriculture has created a list to help people get the food they need and support local farmers during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the industries taking the hardest hit from the coronavirus pandemic is agriculture.

"It's had a huge impact, obviously. Food and agriculture is an essential industry," said Eva Moore with the S.C. Department of Agriculture. "A lot of folks are still working -- obviously farmers across the state."

Farmers have been losing business because of restaurants and food services not being able to operate as normal.

"Farmers specialized in supplying those kind of businesses and have had to pivot away from that," explained Moore.

RELATED: South Carolina dairy farms taking hit from coronavirus pandemic

Many of the farmers in South Carolina are starting to do direct-to-consumer sales. They are now able to offer produce boxes to the public. Some farmers are delivering boxes over to neighborhoods and homes.

"We've seen a lot of creativity, resilient responses," said Moore. "One thing I've been impressed by in this is how much farmers are able to adapt to situations, whether it's after a hurricane or in an unprecedented epidemic like this. They find ways to feed people."

With farmers creating different ways to help serve the community, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture has created a list to help people get in contact with farmers so they can order from them.

"We always think that buying local is important for people in South Carolina. When you buy local foods, certified South Carolina food, you keep more dollars in the local economy. You support your neighbors."

If you want to support local farmers during the coronavirus pandemic, you can find the list of what farmers are doing in your county by clicking here.

RELATED: Non-profit helping restore jobs lost due to coronavirus pandemic with food service