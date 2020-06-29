How you can pick up a free mask from the City of Columbia

The City of Columbia will be giving out masks at four distribution sites for the next two weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is giving out free masks to those who live in the Capital City and need them.

Last week, city council passed an ordinance where people would be required to wear a mask in most situations.

As a result, the city announced they would be providing some masks for the community.

Vivian Hargrave was one of the people who were able to pickup masks on Monday.

"I think it's a great thing that the city is giving them out to help control this pandemic. A lot of places are charging and people just can't afford them," said Hargrave.

One of the reasons Hargrave decided to get masks is because she says she has diabetes, congested heart failure, and other health issues. She also wanted to help protect her grandchildren as well.

Hargrave says she's glad the city issued the mask ordinance.

"I definitely agree, we don't where this thing is going. If you can't figure out a cure for it, then you need to try to be safe with it," explained Hargrave.

Brittany Johnson-Jefferson was interested in getting a mask because of how hard it's been to find the right one and because her family members have been impacted by the coroanvirus.

"It was hard to find what mask to get and which one was the correct one, whether or not you're not getting the ones to where you can breath through but they actually protect you from stuff coming in," said Johnson-Jefferson.

Henry Simons, the Assistant City Manager of Operations for the City of Columbia, says they're focusing on seniors and those with underlying health issues.

"Mask distribution of course is a challenge around the nation but that's why we're doing what we're doing for our community in providing distribution sites and providing masks for the community," said Simons. "We know that there is a need so that's the main reason we're doing what we're doing in providing those masks in certain communities around the city."

When people come by the distribution sites to pickup masks, they can remain in their vehicle and someone will bring the masks to them.

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise for South Carolina, Simons believes it's important to do what we can to help protect each other.

"Our goal is to mitigate and reduce the number of new cases filtering into our city," explained Simons. "We want to protect our families. We want to protect the community and we want them to do the same thing. That's our focus."

The distribution of masks will begin on Monday, June 29, and will end on Friday, July 10.

The following are the distribution sites and schedules.

Sites

Busby Street Community Center - 1735 Busby Street

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 1117 Brandon Avenue

Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1914 Wiley Street

Earlewood Community Center - 1113 Recreation Drive

Distribution Schedule

June 29, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 1, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 2, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 6, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 8, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 10, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

For information on locations and times of operation, visit the Resilient Columbia microsite.

If there is someone who needs a mask and can't get to the distribution sites, they are asked to call the Customer Care Center at (803)-545-3300.