COLUMBIA, S.C. — Survivors of COVID-19 may be the key to treating patients infected with the virus.

That's what the FDA is investigating. They're looking for plasma from those who have recovered in hopes of helping those infected right now.

During outbreaks in the past, plasma from recovered patients was used to successfully treat other diseases like the measles, mumps and polio.

But it's still unclear whether the same method will work for COVID-19.

So the FDA posed this idea: People who are now healthy after testing positive for COVID-10 have a powerful immune response to the infection. Why don't we share those antibodies present in their plasma can help others get healthy, too?

Antibodies help fight a virus or bacteria that enters your system.

This week, the FDA asked the American Red Cross to play a supporting role. Their centers in South Carolina and across the nation will help collect plasma and send it to patients across the country.

In a statement, the American Red Cross tells us in part:

“We know this is an uncertain and trying time for many across the country as the nation works to respond to this public health crisis. On March 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a new initiative to collect plasma from those that have recovered from this new coronavirus to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

Though this treatment is still experimental, preliminary data are promising. The American Red Cross is supportive of FDA’s effort and is committed to assisting with plasma collections from carefully-screened recovered COVID-19 patients to enable rapid access to treatment for the most seriously ill patients.

The Red Cross is currently working closely with FDA to develop a process to identify and qualify individuals who have recovered from the virus and have the necessary antibodies to participate in this effort.”

The FDA says if you've recovered from the coronavirus, your plasma could help save the lives of up to four patients.

Those willing to donate can visit the American Red Cross website at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid or contact their local blood donor or plasma collection center. The Red Cross will then follow-up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility and participation.

Many of you asked News 19 how you can get a COVID-19 antibody test if you weren't officially tested for the virus.

In an interview with CBS Radio Thursday, FDA officials say they made a call to hospitals and academic labs to ramp up their own test developments by Friday, and we should see a significant expansion within the coming weeks.

The FDA anticipates that this collaborative effort will be able to move thousands of units of plasma to the patients who need them in the coming weeks.

