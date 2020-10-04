COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many people are looking for temporary and permanent jobs.

The coronavirus has left many out of work, as businesses have to cut back because of the affects of COVID-19 virus.

But if you are looking for work, many companies in the Midlands are looking for essential workers. Many of those openings are being paid more than minimum wage.

Nephron pharmecueticals is looking to hire line technicians, you can find their link here.

South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring all across the state, not just in the Midlands. You can see their openings and apply here.

And if you'd like to work in food service, Lowes Food has openings for a host of jobs ranging from a wine steward to produce manager. You can see those openings here.

"The numbers of opening that we have had may have declined, but not as significantly as you may think" says Trey Smoak, COO of recruiting solutions.

Smoak shares how he's seen placement in some essential businesses rise during the span of the virus outbreak.

"We've actually been working a project to support one of our state agencies in handling all of the incoming calls they have for the unemployment claims." says Smoak, "So we have ramped up quickly and employed over hundred people this week to support the high volume of calls coming into the Department of Employment Workforce. So on an unlimited scale there is a lot of opportunities for folks who maybe out of work to assist in positions that may be directly related to the consequences of the virus."

There are also numerous corporations looking to hire.

Target is looking to bring in over 9000 employees, you can find those openings and applications here.

If you like pizza, Pizza Hut restaurant franchises are hoping to bring in over 30,000 full-time and part-time staffers, you can find the link for openings here.

Dollar General looking to add nearly 50,000 workers by the end of April, you can apply for a job for them here.

Smoak offers up this advice for anyone looking for work, "Keep an eye out on staffing agency websites. We're constantly updating those with active job orders" he says, "and just try to remain optimistic, we have clients who are still looking for talent. We will make it through this and there's going to be some temporary discomfort but I do believe we will make it back to normal."

For more information on recruiting solutions be sure to visit here.