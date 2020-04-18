HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina fire department is showing the human side of the coronavirus pandemic for first responders.

In a photo posted to social media Friday, the Huntersville Fire Department said one of their first responders was on coronavirus quarantine when he was photographed kissing his young daughter through a closed window.

"THIS is what a first responder, hero, looks like. This is a picture of one of our firefighters (earlier this month) while he was on quarantine," they wrote. "He stopped by his home to give his daughter a quick kiss through the window."

Within minutes, the reaction to the photo was full of support and love.

The department says none of its firefighters or crews have tested positive. The first responder seen in the photo was later cleared to return to duty - and more importantly - cleared to return home.

"We ask that YOU stay home, and do your part to #SocialDistance for as long as it takes," the post continues. "We remind you, that the men and women of HFD (all 119 of them, across all 4 fire stations) are not full-time employees. They are citizen volunteers and or part time employees. They’re busy...but they love our community and will always be here for you - regardless."

