Mariachi band, husband serenade woman fighting COVID-19 in hospital

ODESSA, Texas — Music says what often times words cannot. On Sunday, an Odessa man used the power of music to help his wife fighting COVID-19.
Friends say Judi Ortiz was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 2nd.
Her husband brought a mariachi band to the parking lot of MCH to play for his wife. In a video shared with NewsWest 9, you can see Ortiz' husband holding his phone with his wife on FaceTime, singing along with the band.
Other friends and family also came to the parking lot with signs and well wishes for Judi. Friends say with so much negativity these days, seeing the band play was really uplifting.