GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an emotional moment for hospital staff Wednesday as they cheered on the last patient to leave Cone Health’s COVID-19 only facility.

Barbara Curtis battled COVID-19 and was overwhelmed while making her way towards the exit doors of the hospital. She was wheeled out of the hospital as staff railed around her singing her favorite song, “Happy” by Pharrell Williams.

She has remained strong while fighting and has leaned on her faith to get her through COVID-19. She had a special message for those who have cared for her during her time at the hospital.

“I will never forget you because God knows each and every one of you and because he knows, I know. I pray each and every one of your family have the blessings of God upon you. Thank you for everything that you have done for me.”

The Green Valley campus, which was once the Women’s Hospital, was empty until it was turned into a COVID-19 only facility. Cone Health has treated more than 4,700 people with COVID-19 and most of them in the Green Valley campus.