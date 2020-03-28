SPRINGFIELD, Ill — The Illinois Department of Health reported the death of an infant in Chicago who tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first infant death associated with COIVD-19 in the United States.
"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us."
On Saturday, Illinois reported 465 new cases and 13 additional deaths.
The victims include:
- Cook County: infant, 2 men in their 60s, 2 men in their 70s, 1 woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s
- McHenry County: Man in his 50s
- Kane County: 2 men in their 70s
- Lake County: A woman in her 90s
- Will County: A woman in her 90s
As of Saturday, the state is reporting a total of 3,491 cases and 47 deaths.
