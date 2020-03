IRMO, S.C. — Hoping to stop the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Town Council of Irmo has decided to close all town parks until further notice.

The closure effects Community Park at 7507 Eastview Drive, Irmo Town Park at 7331 Carlisle St., and Veterans Park on Palmetto Wood Parkway.

If you had reserved space in Community Park, your deposit will be refunded in full. Call Town Hall at (803) 781-7050, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday.