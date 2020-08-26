Irmo Okra Strut 2020 cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

Annual festival was scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26, now postponed until 2021

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Mayor Barry Walker announced this morning this year's Irmo Okra Strut has been cancelled.

The annual festival was scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26 and will now be rescheduled for 2021.

As late as June, festival organizers had hoped that some version of the event might happen. Other annual events in the Midlands have been scaled back -- such as the recent Columbia Food and Wine Festival and the South Carolina State Fair -- or cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival brings in around 25,000 visitors each year. This would have been the Okra Strut's 47th year.