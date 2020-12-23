'It's been incredibly stressful': Restaurants still struggle during pandemic

Local restaurants and businesses have been some of the most affected during the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in the hospitality industry are continuing to change protocols because of COIVD-19. Restaurants have taken a big hit and are trying to rebound from staying closed for weeks.

"It's been incredibly stressful," Brian Glynn the owner of Village Idiot said.

Local restaurants and businesses have been some of the most affected during the pandemic.

Glynn has three different locations and he said he had to close his Five Points location on Devine Street for several months.

"There's so many things that are happening now that are out of our control and it's frustrating when your livelihood is giving people what they want, taking care of people, giving them a good time, and there's so many things out of our control that you can't do," Glynn said. "It's frustrating and to hear from people that don't understand those things, it's kind of a slap in the face a little bit."

Glynn said while most customers understand the struggles they are facing, business has been up and down.

"We have 80 employees many of which are paying their mortgage, their bills, and so we have a responsibility to them as well and it becomes trying to educate ourselves and our employees, and following all the guidelines, and researching better ways to do things. But then you still get that feeling -- are we doing enough, are we being responsible -- and that's very stressful," Glynn said.

Rachel Strickland who is the assistant manager at Pawleys Front Porch on Harden Street said business has been touch and go.

"It was very difficult, especially when we started back, obviously people were really scared, they don't want to get sick and we definitely understand that, and we do our best to make them feel comfortable when they are coming out," Strickland said. "We're cleaning everything, the tables, menus, it's been a lot different."

While some businesses are trying to rebound from their losses, one restaurant wants to help spread the love. Publico Kitchen and Tap on Greene Street made a post on social media asking the community to support other local establishments.

"We just figured A, it's the holidays and B, there's such devastation to the hospitality business right now going on and we've been fortunate enough that our little restaurant is OK, so we wanted to get the word out to the neighborhood, hey we're all one big hospitality family -- go support, do some take out, go see somebody else," Publico Kitchen and Tap owner Michael Duganier said. "If you come to our place on taco Monday, next Monday go try somebody else for a change to just spread some love."