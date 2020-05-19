DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Local businesses in Darlington are receiving a positive economic impact from NASCAR returning at the "Track Too Tough To Tame."

The eyes of the nation have been on South Carolina as it hosts the first major professional sporting event in the country since the pandemic started.

NASCAR waved the green flag at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, with additional races on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

With NASCAR returning, many people would say the Track Too Tough To Tame was the perfect place to start.

The track, known for its rich history, took the national stage on Sunday after Kevin Harvick got his 50th career win. It was a unique sight to see since fans were not allowed in the stands.

While there have not been fans at the track, Darlington has still been able to get a boost from the races.

Elaine Reed, a councilwoman for the City of Darlington, says they've seen a positive economic impact.

"It's truly a boost," said Reed. "They have utilized all of our stores. Our restaurants. Our retail stores... It has meant a lot to the economy here and we're kind of looking forward to it getting even bigger."

With there only being one race at Darlington on the NASCAR schedule during the Labor Day weekend, this was just an added race for the city. Because of that, Darlington didn't lose out on money with not having fans inside the track.

One of the industries hurting the most during the pandemic has been the food industry.

With the pandemic not allowing them to have as many customers they normally would have, restaurants are hoping to get through this situation.

Tony Baird, who owns Raceway Grill, says it was big news when they found out NASCAR would be coming. They're set up outside Turn 2 at Darlington.

"I think everybody is just ready to get back to some kind of normalcy," said Baird. "I hate it for the fans that we couldn't have fans here."

The restaurant has done some business with the race teams over the last 70 years. Some of the race teams have supported local restaurants like Raceway Grill by ordering meals.

"They reached out and I did a few of them this morning and we also fed some of the track personnel and stuff like that today," explained Baird. "It helps us tremendously."

Raceway Grill plans on providing more than 600 meals for race teams and track personnel.

Baird believes NASCAR coming back has been a good thing for businesses in the area.

"I just think it's huge for the sport for NASCAR to be the first sport event to kick it off again after about two months of no sporting at all," said Baird. "Not only for the sport but to put the spotlight on Darlington here, it's a good deal. It's one of the oldest race tracks there is for us to kick this stuff back out on."

While it's not the same without people in the stands, Raceway Grill says they'll be able to feed fans as races continue this week. The restaurant has also set up tables outside so people can follow social distancing guidelines.

While there's been no fans in the stands, some have gone to tailgates around the city on race day with social distancing being enforced.

"It means a lot in other ways that we have the out-of-towners who have come, how they are helping and contributing to the economy of our city of Darlington," said Reed.

The racing is not over yet at "The Lady In Black." If rain doesn't impact the schedule, the Xfinity Series plans on racing Tuesday night, followed by the Cup Series again on Wednesday night at 6.

