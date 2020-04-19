Here is a live look at Jacksonville Beach right now. Mayor Lenny Curry and beaches mayors announced the partial reopening late last week. The beaches are open evenings 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and mornings 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Social distancing rules are still being imposed as are large gatherings. Businesses and public restrooms remain closed.

As Jacksonville leads the country and much of the world in reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are on the First Coast. Use this link to watch the beaches live.

