J.C. Penney, which was struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic, announced Friday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The retailer says it will be closing some stores.

“The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country," CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement. "As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring JCPenney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company."

The announcement of which stores will close and when it will happen is expected in the next few weeks.

Sales at J.C. Penney have fallen each year since 2016, according to CNBC. It reportedly has 860 stores, which is one-quarter of what it had in 2001.

J.C. Penney joins Neiman Marcus and J. Crew in filing for bankruptcy amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported Friday that retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: US retail sales plunged 16% in April as virus froze economy

RELATED: Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic