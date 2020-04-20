COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) announced it will extend the waiver of weekly job search requirement for recipients and applicants of coronavirus-related layoffs.

The extension -- which was originally scheduled to end Monday, April 20 -- will last until Governor Henry McMaster lifts his declared State of Emergency.

DEW also posted on it's website dew.sc.gov that guidance has come from the federal government on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act and it is being implemented into the state's system. The CARES Act will provide and additional $600 to unemployment benefit checks and will be applied retroactively to accounts as funds become available from the federal government.

Unemployment numbers in South Carolina have been rising since the Home or Work order was declared and businesses across the state were shuttered. According to reports, DEW has processed over 268,000 unemployment claims in the past month.

