COLUMBIA, S.C. — The June 9 statewide primaries and June 23 runoff elections are set to proceed as scheduled.

The S.C. Election Commision (SEC) say it has no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from current law in conducting elections.

Voting options remain unchanged.

VOTING ABSENTEE

Those who qualify are urged to vote absentee as soon as possible.

If voting absentee by mail, you should apply now.

In-person absentee voting at county voter registration offices begins May 4.

Qualifications include:

Being age 65 or older

Having a disability (includes illness and injury) -

Attending a sick or disabled person

For a full list of absentee qualifications and to get your application, click here.

Voting on Election Day

Election officials say they are taking steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers. Poll managers will receive special Covid-19 training on applying social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place.

Election officials say they are working to source:

Masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers.

Sneeze guards for check-in stations.

Sanitizing wipes for cleaning common surfaces.

Hand sanitizer for voters and poll managers.

Cotton swabs for making selections on the touchscreen.

Check-in stations and voting equipment will be spaced at least six feet apart, according to officials.

Some polling places will be relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Some facilities have declined to be used and some poll managers have declined to serve. Election officials are working to find new locations and recruit new managers; however, some voters will vote at a different polling place.

RELATED: Elections scheduled for May 5, 12 in South Carolina postponed

Voters should prepare by:

Officials say voters should make sure they are registered to vote, and address is up to date.

You can check to make sure your registered to vote here.

If you need to register or update your address, you can do that online here.

Make sure to bring your Photo ID or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID.)

You can check your polling place here before you go to the polls.

Wear a protective mask if you have one.

Bring your own pen for signing the poll list.

Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.

And remember, says the South Carolina Election Commission, be patient.