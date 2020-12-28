Kershaw County leaders worry about COVID19 spike after holiday season

As cases continue to surge statewide, Kershaw County officials are urging residents to help stop the spread.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County was one of the first communities in South Carolina to see cases of COVID-19 when the pandemic began. Now, as cases continue to surge statewide, officials are urging residents to help stop the spread.

"One thing we have noticed was the increase in our positive cases," Elgin mayor Melissa Emmons said.

As of December 28, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported more than 3,415 confirmed total positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in Kershaw County.

"The concern is, after ten months, people might lose their focus, and they might show pandemic fatigue," said Kershaw County council chair Julian Burns.

Because those numbers are rising, the Kershaw County Council Chairman and mayors within the county sent out a statement urging residents to think about safety.

It reads:

"With the close quarters in the cold weather, Thanksgiving, and now with December's Religious and family celebrations, we have seen a drumbeat of over 20 then 30 and now over 40 new cases in our small county every day since Thanksgiving. 1 in 4 of every person tested in SC tests positive. New cases accumulate to the point where we have nearly 400 people with the disease right now…and that is just the ones we know about."

Elgin's mayor says her concern is a possible surge when kids return to school.

"The numbers were starting to climb before we went out for Christmas break," Emmons explained. "When we return on January 4th, we will return face-to-face. My concern is what are the numbers going to look when it happens."

Mayor Emmons says there has been discussion with county leaders regarding possible COVID-19 vaccine locations once the doses are available to the public.

The council chairman says Kershaw County has taken a hit financially with events like the Carolina Cup not taking place this year.