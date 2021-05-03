What kids should keep in mind after their grandparents get the COVID-19 vaccine

While getting the vaccine is meant to help protect you from the coronavirus, it doesn't mean people can start going to back to their normal way of life.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Even after grandparents or loved ones get the coronavirus vaccine, kids need to keep a few things in mind to keep their loved ones safe and get back to normal soon.

Over the past few months, people have been able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

While getting the vaccine is meant to help protect you from the coronavirus, it doesn't mean people can start going to back to their normal way of life when it comes to hugging and interacting with people.

Dr. Anna-Katherine Burch, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician at Prisma Health, says it takes about two weeks after the second shot for someone to be fully immunized. This is some of the advise she has for the kids.

"Because of that, their immune system, their fighter cells, aren't super pepped up yet," said Dr. Burch. "So we have to be really careful still about how we act around our grandparents."

Dr. Burch says we need to do a good job of keeping our hands clean, wearing our masks and be really good about not touching our masks and face while are masks are still on.

"We don't want to get our grandparents sick right? We're not at the point where you need to be hugging up all over your grandparents even though they're vaccinated," explained Dr. Burch. "Not until we make sure that we have as many as people as we can get vaccinated out there."

Doctors say it's important to remember that all the safety tips we're following now will help us get back to normal soon.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," said Dr. Burch. "Because we are having the vaccination rollout and more and more people are able to get access to the vaccine, we will turn back to normal again soon."