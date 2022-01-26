Kroger pharmacies to give out free N95 masks

While supplies last, customers can get up to 3 free non-surgical N95 masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kroger has announced it will be giving away up to three free non-surgical N95 face masks to anyone who wants them -- while supplies last.

The Atlanta-based grocery chain with stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama, and South Carolina, says the masks will be available in Kroger stores that have a pharmacy and should be available as early as Thursday, Jan. 27.

Individuals wanting the masks just need to go to their nearest Kroger Pharmacy and look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance to receive up to three of the masks.

The masks are made available through a partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services.