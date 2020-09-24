Lab failed to report thousands of COVID-19 test results, DHEC says

The results included about 2,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control requires all labs to report COVID-19 test results to them within 24 hours. This allows the state health agency to start the contact tracing process as soon as possible and provide accurate data to the public.

However, a lab in Augusta, Georgia failed to report any test results of South Carolina residents to DHEC for the past six months.

DHEC sent a letter to Augusta University Healthcare on September 4 urging them to send all results for South Carolinians to them by the 18th. Since then, the lab has shared about 15,000 test results with DHEC for the first time. The results cover a timeframe of March 18 to September 17. About 2,000 results were positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, SC’s state health agency (DHEC) reported that a lab in Augusta, GA failed to report about 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases (all SC residents) to them between March and September. This means no contact tracing was performed for those cases. @WLTX — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) September 23, 2020

The delay in results from the Augusta lab means no contact tracing was performed for those thousands of positive cases.

Chief Medical Officer at DHEC, Dr. Michael Kacka, said in a statement, “the overwhelming majority of private laboratories are quickly reporting negative and positive test results to DHEC, however, we’ve become aware that some out-of-state labs may not be familiar with South Carolina’s COVID-19 reporting requirements.”

On September 21, Augusta University Healthcare in Georgia reported approximately 15,000 negative and positive test... Posted by SC DHEC on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

To try to avoid this issue from happening again, DHEC says they’re reaching out to all labs that provide COVID-19 test results to South Carolina residents to ensure they’re clear on how and when to report results.