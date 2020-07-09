It's a welcomed change some staff members say, following months of limited service due to the coronavirus.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Some businesses have seen increased traffic this Labor Day weekend, as customers leave home for food and a little sunshine.

It’s a welcomed change for Harley Nelson, a server at Catfish Johnny’s on Lake Murray, following months of limited service due to the coronavirus.

“It’s been kind of rough since the beginning,” Nelson said, “but seeing a good amount of people has been nice.”

Joey Johnson, a manager at Frank’s Car Wash on Dutch Fork Road in Irmo agreed.

“Busy today. Non-stop cars,” Johnson said.

He called the increased traffic a blessing after a slow few months due to the virus.

“Since everybody’s off from work today and stuff like that, I guess everybody’s coming to get their car washed,” Johnson said.

A few minutes away, at Lake Murray Hardware, was Anderson Coleman. He says they’ve been in business for nearly 20 years, but this year, he noticed a change.

“It’s been a little slower today, but overall hasn’t been horrible,” Coleman said. “We were expecting more people grilling out, hanging out outside, buying boating and fishing stuff, but, I guess with all the things going on, more people stayed home than they normally would have.”