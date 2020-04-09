Video, pictures show large crowds at Columbia bar Thursday night

The Richland County Fire Marshall's office said they will be issuing the bar a warning and working with them to make sure they are following all the ordinances.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Social media videos showing large crowds of young adults at a sports bar near Williams-Brice Stadium Thursday night have once again brought questions about people taking the coronavirus protocols seriously

The images come as the city is trying to convince young people, including University of South Carolina students, to avoid large gatherings..

"I see a lot of stuff as an Uber driver and this was stunning,"Uber driver Sean McGuinness said.

The videos were taken outside of TLC, The Loose Cockaboose Bar and Grill, off of South Stadium Road.

"There was a huge surge out by the caboose," McGuinness said.

McGuinness said he saw it all first hand.

"I have had 2,700 rides under my belt doing just Five Points over the weekend," McGuinness said. "I can tell you this was just as busy if Carolina was playing Clemson at Carolina and we were expected to beat them by 100 points. It was packed. I ended up going back there four more times to pick up passengers and it was absolute chaos."

McGuinness said out of the large crowds he estimated only about 10% to 20% were wearing masks.

"Everyone of these people were students," McGuinness said. "The first students I picked up said, our parents expect us to get exposed to this and we're going to stay here and get exposed to it, and they treated it will the casualty of getting the chicken pox."

JUST IN: The scene tonight at TLC Sports Bar near Williams-Brice Stadium. Students say they’re going here because it’s just outside of Columbia city limits, and doesn’t have strict COVID safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/1xpm9R1OTM — News 4 (@SGTVNews4) September 4, 2020

Richland County Sheriff's Department along with USC Police responded, but said by the time they arrived the crowds had dispersed.

A RCSD spokesperson said they are working with other agencies to see what and if actions can be taken about the club’s potential violations.

While it's not clear how many of them were USC students, the school said in generally, taking students who violate protocol very seriously.

"Our student conduct office is meeting with every student and addressing those for the most serious situations, which would be hosting a large party or event or violating a quarantine or isolation order," USC Student Affairs Vice President Stacey Bradley said. "There have been interim suspensions, but those are being taking very seriously and being addressed.”

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said his department will not tolerate overcrowding, especially as we go into the holiday weekend.

"We are still in COVID-19, so everyone still needs to maintain their social distancing, if you are in a crowd you need to make sure you have your mask on, so nothing has changed," Jenkins said. "We are still going to be enforcing the mask ordinance."

News 19 reached out to the bar owner and he does not wish to comment at this time.

A spokesperson with Governor McMaster's office said, “while we don’t know all of the details, the videos certainly demonstrate the kind of irresponsible behavior the governor has consistently warned against.”

The Richland County Fire Marshall's office will be issuing the bar a warning and working with them to make sure they are following all the ordinances.