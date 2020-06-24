Large crowds continue to form in South Carolina amid coronavirus, health officials urge caution

In Clarendon County, hundreds gathered over the weekend for an outdoor music festival.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — South Carolina health officials are urging young people to take the coronavirus more seriously as large gatherings continue to pop-up around the state.

In Clarendon County, hundreds gathered over the weekend for an outdoor music festival, raising alarm for local officials.

"It goes counter to what we're trying to do to keep folks distanced, encourage social distancing and the wearing of masks," said Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart.

They're not alone. Similar scenes have emerged around the state as crowds gather at places like beaches and bars.

"We are now a state on the national picture among a handful of other states considered to be hot spots," Dr. Linda Bell. State Epidemiologist, said.

The Palmetto State has also seen an increase in cases of people under 30, according to state health officials.

"This is a very, very troubling trend and it tells us that enough people currently are not taking this pandemic seriously enough or adopting the measures that we have been recommending throughout this course," Dr. Bell said.