Large-scale drive-through vaccine site to open near Williams-Brice Stadium

The vaccination site, operated by Prisma Health, will be at the Gamecock Park but will be by appointment only.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is opening a large-scale community COVID-19 vaccination site near Williams-Brice Stadium, part of a ramping of the do

The vaccination site in Columbia will be near the USC Williams Brice Stadium at 22 National Guard Rd., Columbia, SC 29201, or Gamecock Park. It will open on Monday, January 18.

This is important to note, however: the site will be by appointment only. People cannot drive up to the site to get the vaccine. This vaccine site can only be made through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

To receive their vaccine, people should access these sites by visiting www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine for the latest information about the vaccination process and how to request an appointment either online or by phone at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762.

The site will be open for drive-though vaccination Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Prisma will also open one in Greenville. Both sites will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. That requires a second dose three weeks later.

According to Prisma Health, once all the sites are in place they expect to administer as many as 10,000 shots per day. They also plan to use mobile health clinics to provide vaccines for the state's rural communities.

Dr. Saria Saccocio, chief ambulatory medical officer for Prisma Health and the co-chair of its COVID-19 vaccine task force, said, “The Prisma Health team is doing everything we can to help our communities during this COVID-19 pandemic. Adding these large-scale vaccination sites will allow us to better serve the community as we move through the various phases.”

The site near Williams Brice is a partnership with the University of South Carolina, according to Prisma.

UofSC President Bob Caslen said, “We’re excited to partner with Prisma Health in this historic effort to turn the tide against the pandemic. As part of our mission of service, the University of South Carolina is committed to assisting with vaccine distribution and expanding testing to underserved parts of the state, which are critical steps in eradicating COVID-19.”

Community members should be aware of other current vaccine distribution information in South Carolina:

Individuals age 70 and older, who S.C. Governor Henry McMaster announced on Jan. 11 are now eligible, will receive their vaccinations at these sites.

State officials will continue to determine the timing of when healthcare providers move into different phases of vaccine distribution. · Here is the list of Prisma Health hospital-based vaccination locations that will remain open and available to community members by appointment in VAMS.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control provides information on all locations accepting vaccine appointments. There are a few non-Prisma Health pharmacies that can accept 70+ individuals now. To find those and other locations, call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 or visit the DHEC website.

For more information about Prisma Health’s vaccination process, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.

The Greenville location is as follows:

1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville, SC 29605 (near Greenville Memorial Hospital).