COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 113 new cases and 2 additional deaths.



This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.

While the number is high, it's one of the lowest increases in cases and deaths in several days.



One death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County. There was a death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County.



The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (8), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Florence (6), Greenville (14), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (10), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), York (7).

Georgetown County lost one case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another state.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.



Testing in South Carolina

As of April 11, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,335 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,225 positive and 9,110 were negative. A total of 31,426 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,898 hospital beds are available and 5,715 are utilized, which is a 50.8% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.



Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC released two new interactive maps with the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.



How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.