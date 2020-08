South Carolina dips below 1,000 virus cases again with 651

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 117,333, probable cases to 1,659, confirmed deaths to 2,588, and 132 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of daily coronavirus cases in the state took another sudden turn, dipping well below 1,000 after two straight days above the quadruple digit mark.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Monday announced 651 new confirmed cases and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 117,333, probable cases to 1,659, confirmed deaths to 2,588, and 132 probable deaths.

There's been some volatility in the cases over the last two weeks. After hitting and eight-week low mark on August 16 with 452 cases, the cases have seen sharp swings up and down. On the numbers for Friday and Saturday, the case number went above 1,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks.

There's nowhere in the state that illustrates that rapid change better than Rcihland County. On August 27, there were 105 cases; two days later there, were 399, an all-time high for the county since the pandemic began.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 1,013,506 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 4,177 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.6%.

More Than 475 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 248 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 228 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.



Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.