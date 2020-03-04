COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced three new deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.

The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.

DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties. The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 2 cases

Berkeley County: 9 cases

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Edgefield County: 1 case

Florence County: 3 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 20 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 1 case

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lee County: 5 cases

Lancaster County: 5 cases

Laurens County: 2 cases

Lexington County: 8 cases

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 2 cases

Richland County: 24 cases

Spartanburg County: 10 cases

Sumter County: 9 cases

Union County: 1 case

York County: 7 cases

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“If we all take seriously our individual obligations to help prevent spread of the disease, we have the potential to save lives,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC medical consultant."

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.