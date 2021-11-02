A joint resolution proposes putting money toward testing, vaccine roll out and medical supplies in South Carolina communities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are continuing their efforts to develop a COVID-19 response plan.

The Senate passed a joint resolution Wednesday, Feb. 10, that would allocate over $200 million to coronavirus response, including the vaccine roll out plan.

The resolution aims to put resources in all South Carolina communities so when the Palmetto State gets more doses, health officials will be able to get shots in arms as soon as possible.

If passed into law, it would give $63 million to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), $45 million to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), $75 million to hospitals, and other vaccine providers would get $25 million.

The money would go toward costs related to COVID-19 including testing, contact tracing, marketing the vaccine, staffing, mobile vaccine clinics and more.

"This is all about getting vaccines out to communities across South Carolina," said Senator Thomas Alexander. "It’s getting shots in arms, it's providing the resources necessary. I see this as phase one of where we need to go," he added.

Alexander also said supply of vaccine doses is the main issue he wishes they could tackle, but this fund will at least be able to finance health officials' efforts.

Senator John Scott of Richland County agrees. "Getting 75,000 [doses] in a week is just not enough," he said. "So, we need to be talking to Washington and find out whether they can help us get more vaccine in."

Now that the resolution has passed in the Senate, it will go back over to the House as amended.