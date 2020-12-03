SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday it is temporarily suspending all gatherings of church members worldwide until further notice, due to coronavirus concerns.

Per the church this includes:

Stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings

All public worship services, including sacrament meetings

Branch, ward and stake activities

