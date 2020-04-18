COLUMBIA, S.C. — A leading model for the coronavirus used by DHEC and national health leaders has lowered the number of projected deaths in South Carolina by a substantial margin.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation had on Thursday projected 680 total deaths by August 4th. But late Friday, they lowered that number to 217.

They now believe South Carolina coronavirus deaths may have peaked over a week ago on April 9th. As of Friday, 116 people have died from the virus statewide.

The projection also said South Carolina reached its peak in hospital resource use on April 15.

The model, however, is still suggesting full social distancing measures through the end of May. It's also important to note that this is one model, and just on Thursday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said his team was still expecting the peak around May 1.

However, McMaster said he was forming a task force this week to find ways to reopen the economy quickly but safely. He talked of perhaps or reopening some businesses in early May, and having the economy "humming" by late June.

Also on Friday, DHEC began giving projections on recoveries of the confirmed cases of coronavirus, and said they estimate 67 percent of the confirmed cases have recovered.

