LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Lee county church and a local nonprofit reached out to those on the front lines fighting the 'invisible enemy,' the coronavirus, with free meals.

Tabernacle of Champions and Kesha Hayes of Caring for Aging Beauties give out lunches to first responders

Tabernacle of Champions church in Bishopville and Kesha Hayes of Caring for Aging Beauties (C.A.B.), a non-profit agency, which provides support to the aging population through companionship, partnered to give out 200 meals to

seniors, health professionals and law enforcement in Lee County Thursday. Along with the meals, the groups gave out bags of essential items.

Pastor Jacobee Pratt, Senior Pastor of Tabernacle of Champions said, “People need to know they matter, and we wanted to be a tangible representation of showing they matter during this time.”

Members of the Tabernacle of Champions hand out lunches to seniors, law enforcement and health care workers

