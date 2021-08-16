Lex-Richland School District Five responds to Richland County's mask ordinance

The district says they will follow the budget proviso-"no school district may require the wearing of face masks by students and staff in educational facilities"

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After Richland County Council passed a mask mandate for local public and private schools in the county. Richland-Lexington School District Five sent out an email about how their district would follow this new ordinance.

School District Five is comprised of two counties, Richland and Lexington, with half of the schools located in each county.

The district says in an email, " To provide consistency for our School District Five family, the district will continue to follow the 2021-22 budget proviso 1.108 in all of our schools, which states that no school district may require the wearing of face masks by students and staff in educational facilities.