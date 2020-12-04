Lexington County School District Three is suspending its Student Feeding Program for the next two weeks after learning that someone working with the program has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lexington Three is consulting with the state Department of Education and DHEC in regards to this matter.

All individuals who may have had direct contact with the infected individual at the feeding site have been notified and have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lexington Three families who were planning to participate in the district’s Student Feeding Program still have the option of picking up food thanks to the generosity of Lexington School District One.

Residents can visit Gilbert Primary School, located at 520 Main Street in Gilbert, on the following dates and times to pick-up meals.

● Tuesday, April 14th: 11 am until 1 pm (Participants will receive a breakfast and lunch)

● Wednesday, April 15th: 11 am until 1 pm (Participants will receive three breakfasts and three lunches)

● Monday, April 20th: 11 am until 1 pm (Participants will receive two breakfasts and two lunches)

● Wednesday, April 22nd: 11 am until 1 pm (Participants will receive three breakfasts and three lunches)

Lexington Three’s dedicated custodial and maintenance staff will be performing deep cleanings of all district facilities where the infected person may have traveled.

Lexington Three hopes to be able to restart its Student Feeding Program later in April.

Please stay tuned to the district’s website and social media pages for further information that will follow closer to that time.