Lexington Chamber holding expo to help small businesses

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be extra safety precautions at the event this year.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center will be holding an expo next week to help small businesses during the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has been rough for small businesses. Over the past few months, stores and restaurants have had to shut their doors because of its impact.

Many stores and restaurants are looking for business so they can continue to keep their doors open and serve the community.

The Lexington Chamber wanted to do something to help local businesses in the Midlands so they made modifications to hold this year's Lexington Business Expo.

Around 80 businesses in the Midlands will be headed to River Bluff High School on Thursday, July 9th. The Lexington Business Expo will be going on from 11 am until 2 pm.

Connor Watkins with the chamber says it was important for them to find a way to help businesses in the community.

"It's an opportunity for businesses to kind of support one another, as well as for residents in the area to get everything from a person to clean their gutters, to a new gym, or even a bank or even a non-profit that they want to support through as a volunteer," said Watkins.

The chamber has held the expo for the last several years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they're taking some safety precautions.

Officials say Lexington Medical Center staff will be there giving masks to folks and will also be checking temperatures. Prisma Health will also be bringing masks. Nephron Pharmaceuticals will be bringing hand sanitizer.

Tables will be spaced out to promote social distancing. There will be barriers in between each booth, as well.

"While we've been doing it for a couple of years now, this one looks the most different, but we're still thankful that we're able to do it in a safe way," explained Watkins.

The chamber is also telling folks if they don't feel well, they should not come to the event.

Watkins believes it's important to give businesses a place to meet other businesses to support, connect and figure out ways to help one another.

"Ultimately, that's one of the biggest ways that the community will survive is the businesses supporting each other and then the residents knowing that they are still here and able to support them, as well," said Watkins.