Lexington County independent pharmacies seeing big vaccine response

Some pharmacies are completely booked as people continue to search and schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Several independent pharmacies in the Midlands are seeing many people interested in signing up for appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kyle McHugh, the owner of Pine Ridge Pharmacy, said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) contacted them last Tuesday about receiving the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The group has several other locations in the Midlands, including Chapin Pharmacy, Gaston Family Pharmacy, True Pharmacy in West Columbia and on Devine St. and Daniels Pharmacy in Barnwell and Blackville.

"It's been incredible," said McHugh. "We didn't realize it was going to be that much of a demand, but as soon as we opened up our websites to let the community login and do it, we had all of our vaccines that we were allocated were reserved in three hours."

After some coordination with DHEC, they were able to receive the vaccine on Friday. They received around 3,000 doses total.

McHugh says they were told there may be a delay in the second shipment, but they can expect a more steady amount of doses they'll receive over the next few weeks.

"The big box stores are great. They have their place in the community and the healthcare system. The difference between us and them is that you have personalized service. We know who you are, you're in and out quickly, your copay and everything is the same. It just makes it easier for you."

They hope to open up for more appointments starting Monday. For more information on their pharmacies, click here.

Michael Turnage, the Pharmacist at Privilege Pharmacy in Springdale, says they've been able to vaccinate more than 50 people since Monday.

"People are real thankful that they can come here and get it," said Turnage. "They were surprised that we were doing it. Some of them didn't know we were here."

The independent pharmacy received 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, they're still accepting appointments by phone.

"We've got a lot of people to immunize, a whole lot. People are really thankful that we're doing and I'm glad we're doing it," explained Turnage.

As of Wednesday afternoon, you wouldn't be able to find the pharmacy on DHEC's website to pick a location to get the vaccine.

DHEC tells the Vaccine Team the 125 independent pharmacies receiving the vaccine will receive their doses at different times on different days since Monday this week.

They said in an email: "We have a team that's working with our state's providers around the state to help keep our vax locator map current, and all of those independent pharmacies with Janssen doses should be populating on the map by today and tomorrow."