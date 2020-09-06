LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County is a coronavirus hot spot in South Carolina, according to state health officials.

On Monday, DHEC named 3 hot spots across the state, including Horry, Greenville and Lexington Counties.

So far in the pandemic, more than 800 cases have been confirmed in Lexington County. Right now, DHEC believes there have been more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 in the county. On Monday, DHEC reported 48 new cases in Lexington County.

Dr. Brannon Traxler says people have not been practicing social distancing, not wearing a mask and have been hanging out in large gatherings.

"We are increasing our messaging, really trying to get the word out within those communities. We're also looking to increase testing in any place that we identify as a hot spot," said Dr. Traxler.

On Tuesday, DHEC released a statement with other health experts asking that people continue to practice social distancing and wear proper masks.

"There is rapidly growing medical evidence that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the the virus in public spaces and places where people at higher risk of severe illness and death from this virus are likely to be present," the statement says.

‪SCDHEC confirmed Lexington County is one of the hotspots for the coronavirus. They say it’s due to people not practicing social distancing, not wearing a mask and hanging out in large gatherings. Comment or post a video below on why you think the county is a hotspot for COVID-19‬ #StreetSquad19 Posted by Street Squad Lexington on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Street Squad Lexington asked folks on Facebook their thoughts about wearing masks.

One person said, "I do not wear a mask and go out on a daily basis. I do wash my hands and use hand sanitizer regularly."

Another person said, "I RARELY GO ANYWHERE. I AM ALPHA-1 AND HAVE NO PROTECTION FOR MY LUNGS. I WENT TO IGA IN PELION ON SUNDAY FOR GROCERIES. IT WAS RATHER BUSY AND I WAS ONLY ONE IN STORE WITH MASK ON."

RELATED: 434 new virus cases, 11 deaths in South Carolina

While some say they don't go anywhere without wearing a mask, one family who didn't want to go on camera told Street Squad they don't feel like they should wear one unless they are required to.

After hearing the joint statement from health officials, they say they may wear it more often.

We reached out to Lexington County and they say they have been relying heavily on state officials for guidance throughout the pandemic.

The county plans on announcing measures they are putting place as they reopen.

For more information on coronavirus cases by county, click here.

RELATED: Lexington County giving free thermometers to help local businesses