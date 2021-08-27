Lexington County Sheriff's Department mourns death of employee to COVID

The sheriff's office asked the community to join them in praying for Morris's family as they also grieve the sudden tragic loss.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of a member of its staff from COVID-19.

The sheriff's department released a short statement late Friday evening announcing the death of Gwen Morris. Morris was a member of the finance department.

Morris died earlier Friday from complications related to COVID-19.

The sheriff's office asked the community to join them in praying for Morris's family as they also grieve the sudden tragic loss.

Like much of South Carolina, Lexington County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since July - and more than 3,100 new cases in the last two weeks alone.